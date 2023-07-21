Friend of Mongolian woman who died after Dublin assault says more help needed for victims

A Garda Car at the scene in the IFSC in Dublin city centre where the Mongolian woman was attacked in January 2021. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A friend of a Mongolian woman who was killed in Dublin city centre two years ago has appealed to the Government to offer greater assistance to the families of assault victims.

The victim was stabbed as she walked home from work on a walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay in the IFSC, Dublin on January 20, 2021.

She was originally from Mongolia but had been living in Ireland for several years with her husband and children and worked as a cleaner.

The 17-year-old who stabbed her was detained for life with a review after 13 years.

This comes as an American tourist was seriously assaulted in Dublin city centre on Wednesday night.

The 57-year-old victim remains in a serious but stable condition in Beaumont Hospital after being punched and kicked in the head after being knocked to the ground near Talbot Street.

The Mongolian woman’s friend said she struggled to receive support for her mental health and called several helplines but was constantly passed on to different organisations.

She said she was not using her friend’s name because in her culture people do not use the names of dead people.

“I quickly realised that anyone is not going to help me so I instead went to the politicians, it shouldn’t be like that,” the friend, Handaa, told RTÉ’s Liveline.

“I contacted politicians and said my community needs urgent help. They did connect us to the right services, but it was a very painful journey to try and get a little bit of help.

“We didn’t have any support, there were good intentions but there wasn’t any systematic help. All I was hearing was, ‘oh I’ll give you another phone number, I’ll send you a link’. That was very disheartening.

“So, that’s why every time I hear this kind of attack, my first question is who’s going to help this poor family and the victim? Who’s going to pay for the hospital bills? Who’s going to help them to rebuild their broken lives?

“It’s horrendous. It impacted our community hugely; I don’t think everyone got the right support on time – that's my concern.”

She said her friend was an “anchor” in the Mongolian community in Dublin who brought people together.

“She loved nature, and she loved sporting activities. She loved helping people,” she said.

“She was an anchor of our community because she had been here quite a long time. She was integrating Mongolians into Irish societies through sporting activities.

“There are so many Mongolian kids and families, they have nothing going on sport wise because the GAA is a little bit expensive, there is match everywhere around Ireland and they don’t have a car so the kids cannot continue the training.

“So, she started organising sporting activities every Saturday for free. She was teaching them how to play basketball, how to play volleyball and how to be a good, decent human.

“She loved Irish people, she loved Irish culture and she embraced everything. She was a very grateful person.”

She said there are some societal challenges when integrating into a new community.

“Personally, I had a fantastic experience integrating into Irish society. There are barriers because of the language and because of the culture. Every society has some bad behaviour and good behaviour, sometimes it’s difficult but overall, it’s good,” she said.

“Many Mongolians get a better life here, get a better education for their kids, we’re very grateful for opportunities Irish people have given us.

“That’s why Mongolian people like me want to contribute to Irish society in a good way. I think the Government should really seriously consider about this system.

“Many ordinary Irish people supported us, we relied on stranger’s kindness. But we should have systemic support for victims. There has to be a holistic approach for the victim’s family.”

On This Day In History - July 21st