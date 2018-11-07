Friend claims missing woman was raped as house finally searched

The best friend of a 29-year-old woman believes she was raped before being murdered, and her body brutally disposed of.

Gardaí yesterday appealed for information in the case of Giedre Raguckaite, who was last seen alive at a house in Laytown, Co Meath, on the night of May 29.

She was in an unconscious state and in the company of two Lithuanian men who carried her into the house in their arms and placed her in an ice bath.

Forensic officers yesterday carried out a detailed search of the Co Meath property, the first time that they combed the house, even though they have questioned two men in relation to the suspected murder.

It is understood that some hours after she was brought to Laytown, the men left the property with Giedre in a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser and no one has seen her since.

Last night, her close friend Gedvile Hibner said that a witness had reported that her friend had been violently sexually assaulted before being killed while in a drugged state. She has pleaded for those with information to come forward, so that Giedre's shocked family may at least get her body back.

In an appeal for information yesterday in Dundalk garda station, Superintendent Gerry Curley said that the last sighting of Giedre was in the company of two men at a house in the Beach Grove estate in Laytown.

Superintendent Curley said: "Giedre was not seen leaving the house but we are satisfied that she left the house and the other two males left the house in the early hours of May 30, 2018. She has not been seen since."

The Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination of the house and is understood to have been interested in one particular part of the building.

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and at this point there is no indication that she was trafficked.

Gardaí have carried out over 170 lines of enquiry, including liaising with the PSNI, UK Police Forces, Interpol, and the Lithuanian Police.

Giedre's relatives were informed that the investigation had been upgraded to murder on Wednesday last week.

Irish Independent