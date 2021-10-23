Friday feeling is strong as nightclubs open after 590 days – but last-minute decisions were noted

Friends AlejandraAlicia Sherwin and Aline Barreto enjoy their first night out in Dublin City centre following the lifting of restrictions in night clubs Picture; Gerry Mooney

Friends Kate Hughes and Maria Mulvey enjoy their first night out in Dublin City centre following the lifting of restrictions in night clubs Picture; Gerry Mooney

Friends Alejandra Cummins and Caoimhe Laird Phelan enjoy their first night out in Dublin City centre following the lifting of restrictions in night clubs Picture; Gerry Mooney

As Ireland’s youth slipped on their dancing shoes for the first time in 590 days, nightclubs flung open their doors at long last.

The smell of hand sanitiser merged with the stench of spilt Jagermeister as punters socialised on sticky dancefloors across Ireland.

The south inner city of Dublin was packed full of youngsters in search of their first late night out since March 2020 and in some cases, ever.

If you did grace the city’s late-night haunts, I hope you were armed with plenty of patience as bouncers took the form of St Peter manning the gates, with a long wait to be admitted.

The queues at some nightclubs were well publicised overnight with videos showing the pincer-like queuing system for Copper Face Jacks garnering hundreds of thousands of views in less than 16 hours.

While to some viewers these queues at some nightclubs looked reckless, they were well managed and many, though not all, punters were masked. Considering that guidelines now allow for unmasked dancing indoors, and getting the shift if you’re lucky; outdoor queues are the least of our Covid worries.

Checks to gain entry were stringent, such as Covid certs being cross-checked with IDs and contact tracing information being taken from every attendee. Then again, if guidelines weren’t being followed on Friday then they stood little hope of ever being upheld.

Every pub, café and restaurant visited on Friday by Independent.ie requested to see a Covid cert but none requested ID to match the name with a face.

What occurred indoors at nightclubs is not as easily corroborated, though, with some establishments refusing to permit members of the press to see how the new-look nightclubs operated.

One manager of a nightclub in Dublin told Independent.ie on Friday night that, due to the fact they “couldn’t guarantee compliance” with social distancing guidelines inside, we would not be permitted entry.

Another told us that they were “simply too busy” to allow the press in for photos and interviews.

It seemed that due to constraints placed upon the nightlife industry through staffing issues and last-minute updates from the Government, nightclubs that were genuinely trying to comply were left to rely on customers to self-police.

Of the establishments that did permit journalists to enter in a professional capacity, compliance with guidelines was high and the buzz was strong.

One punter even suggested now that nightclubs were open, “people might commit less crime at night; it’s good for everybody”.

Whether or not this theory is borne out in future CSO crime statistics remains to be seen, but the feel-good, party atmosphere was evident.

The live act in Tramline Nightclub was welcomed on stage by a raucous roar of encouragement, before she announced: “welcome to Freedom Day everybody”.

While some restrictions remain until next year, Friday felt like the night belonged to the people once again.