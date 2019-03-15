Fresh hope visa scheme will be extended to Irish

THERE is renewed hope that a special US visa scheme will be extended to Irish citizens who want to work in the US.

THERE is renewed hope that a special US visa scheme will be extended to Irish citizens who want to work in the US.

Irish-American congressman Richard Neal is set to reintroduce a bill that could see around 5,000 work visas made available to Irish people under the E3 programme.

It stalled late last year when it was blocked in the Senate by Republican Tom Cotton.

It's understood President Donald Trump has now spoken to Mr Cotton as part of efforts to get the deal over the line in Congress.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar thanked Congress and Mr Trump for their support for a new E3 visa programme.

The scheme is only open to Australians but they only use around half of the 10,500 visas available each year. The proposed legislation would see Irish citizens allowed to apply for the unused visas.

Irish Independent