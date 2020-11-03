Fresh doubts over Christmas homecomings as Holohan issues new warning on international travel

THERE are fresh doubts about the prospect of Christmas homecomings at airports as Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan issued a new warning on international travel.

He bluntly told the Oireachtas Transport Committee: "The situation at the moment is international travel of a non-essential nature is not safe”.

His remarks came in response to a question from Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe on whether international travel will be safe and possible between now and Christmas.

Mr Holohan warned: "movement of populations around areas with high experience of this disease particularly Europe and North America in and out of this country is not safe.”

He was asked about plans to implement the EU's new 'traffic light' system for travel which will categorise countries into green, orange and red countries.

Mr Holohan said: "The vast majority of countries are red and getting redder.

"That’s the current situation. That’s the reason we’re concerned about international travel at this point in time.

"We’ve been experiencing a level of improvement very few other countries have been able to report and we need to hold on to that.”

Earlier Mr Holohan outlined the risks posed by travel and outline how the impact of cases imported from abroad is "all the greater" as Covid-19 levels drop in Ireland.

The Committee has been hearing from airlines and airports in recent weeks who are keen to see restrictions on air travel eased amid the devastating impact on the industry.

However, Mr Holohan's remarks will provide little comfort to the aviation sector.

A statement he sent to the Committee outlined how the 6,058 cases notified here in the week up to October 29 is a 26pc drop on the previous week.

Mr Holohan will also say how there were 103 deaths reported in October compared to five and 36 with a date of death in August and September respectively.

His statement says the epidemiological profile in Ireland is occurring in the context of widespread resurgence of disease across Europe.

He told TDs and Senators that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the number of new cases in Europe is increasing exponentially, with over 1.3million new cases recorded during the most recent seven-day reporting period.

"Against this backdrop there is a substantial risk associated with international travel at the current time," he said.

Mr Holohan said: "Once we bring the disease under control in Ireland, it will be necessary to manage very carefully the risks of importation.

"In circumstances of sustained low levels of domestic transmission, the relative impact of imported cases is all the greater, as was seen in Ireland at times during the Summer when travel related cases at times accounted for approximately a quarter of cases at times.”

Mr Holohan added: "The area of international travel, which will represent a prominent area of risk as the disease comes under control nationally and we subsequently aim to maintain suppressed disease activity and low incidence rates.”

He said that officials from across Government and the Department of Health are working on implementing the EU 'traffic light' system for international travel.

Mr Holohan said: "It is important that countries adopt approaches that facilitate travel, especially essential travel, while ensuring that those who need to travel are not posing an additional risk to the wider populace.”

He stressed that countries that have brought in PCR Covid-19 testing as part of their travel policy "have tended to do so as part of a suite of measures applying to international travel, often including even more restrictive measures than apply here such as travel bans, mandatory quarantines and border closures.”

In his statement Mr Holohan also said: "Our own experts and many of their counterparts internationally consider that, should testing of asymptomatic passengers be introduced, a 5-7-day period of restricted movement, with a symptom check and test on day 5, is the most efficient method to contain importation of the virus.”

But he also warned: "This approach can still miss up to 15pc of the imported cases.”

On rapid antigen testing Mr Holohan says the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) recently assessed such technology as an alternative to lab-based PCR testing.

He said: "Hiqa’s findings confirm the WHO advice which shows that the currently available Rapid Antigen Detection Tests are not suitable for use in screening asymptomatic people with an unknown levels of disease, such as arriving passengers.”

Mr Holohan said: "While long-term travel restrictions are of course difficult, we need only to look to the travel policies of countries that have achieved sustained low rates of transmission, particularly countries in Asia, to see the importance of controlling importations.”

He added: "Our core national objectives are to maintain the safe reopening our education and health sectors, and to protect our vulnerable populations.

"Achieving these goals is predicated on maintaining low rates of transmission and avoiding an ongoing reseeding of cases for example through travel."

