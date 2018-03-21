Fresh appeal for information by gardaí investigating crash which left teen (17) dead

GARDAÍ investigating a fatal crash left a teenager dead and three other men injured have renewed their appeal for information.

The horrific road crash in Ballyneety, outside Limerick city shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The teenager was named as Gearóid Sheehy, from Ballinacurra-Weston in Limerick city. He was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to University Hospital Limerick (UHL). The driver of the car was found by gardaí lying in a field near the wrecked vehicle. The teenage driver, who is originally from the Middle East but has been resident in Limerick for several years, was taken along with the two other injured youngsters to UHL for treatment.

The vehicle struck a ditch before ploughing into a field where it came to rest on its side. Such was the force of the crash parts of the car were crushed. The car was seen in the Childer's Road and Roxboro areas in the hour before the crash. It then drove on the motorway and took the Dooradoyle exit.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road Garda Station are asking witnesses, or anyone with information or who may have seen this car prior to the crash, to contact them on 061 214340. The car is a black Mazda 6, registered number 05 D 7435.

Gardaí and the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) have launched two separate investigations. Gardaí brought the matter to the attention of Gsoc after it emerged the crashed Mazda 6 had twice come to Garda attention in the hours before the accident. A marked patrol car signalled for the vehicle to pull over after it was reported to have been acting suspiciously in Limerick's suburbs. Some time later, an unmarked Garda vehicle carrying out anti-crime patrols came across the same vehicle and again signalled for it to pull over.

However, on both occasions the vehicle left the scene at speed. Gardaí later came across the accident site at Tubberyquinn, Ballyneety, some 12km from Limerick city.

