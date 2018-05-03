Fresh appeal for help finding teenager missing for more than a week

Gardaí in Ronanstown are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Alan Junior (AJ) Ryan.

AJ was last seen on Main Street Swords on April 23 at approximately 5.25pm. He is known to frequent the Bray and Swords areas. He is described as approximately 5’ 9” in height, of medium build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a blue fleece top, grey shorts and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Station 01 6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.