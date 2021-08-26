French president set to touch down in Ireland later for first official visit

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Ireland later for his first official visit.

Mr Macron is to undertake a one-day tour of Dublin, and will meet with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin, as well as visiting Trinity College and the Guinness Enterprise Centre.

It fulfils part of an election pledge by Mr Macron to visit all 27 EU member states, with Ireland one of only four countries yet to be crossed off his list.

A trip to the Phoenix Park is first up on his itinerary, with Mr Macron set to meet with President Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain in the morning for what is being billed as an academic discussion.

Read More

Next the French President will meet with the Taoiseach for lunch at Government Buildings, where Brexit, the future of the EU, Covid-19 and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan are expected to be on the agenda.

The two leaders will host a joint press conference following the lunch.

Following this, Mr Macron will visit Trinity College, taking in the Long Room Library, before engaging students in conversation on a series of topics.

He will then head to the Guinness Enterprise Centre where he will meet with Irish and French entrepreneurs based in the facility and discuss the impact the centre has had on the development of the local area.

Finally, Mr Macron is set to return to Aras an Uachtarain, where President Micheal D Higgins will host a reception in his honour.