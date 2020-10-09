Free State ministers, Irish speakers and John F Kennedy’s driver: lessons about the Orange Order for Bon Jovi

So before we sneer at ageing rock guitarist Jon Bon Jovi’s mangled version of Bono’s history and geography, maybe we should consider just how ignorant most of us are about the brethren of the Orange Order.

Contrasting his upbringing in sedate New Jersey with Bono’s during ‘The Troubles’ in Ireland, the heavy metal guitarist sympathised: “I never had the Orangemen walking through my neighbourhood saying, you know, get the Catholic kid and beat him up.”

Read More

However ill-informed is was, the comment has done more to raise the profile of the Orange Order internationally than any single event since the Dolly’s Brae.

Read More

“It certainly provoked amusement around here,” says good-natured Mervyn Gibson, Grand Secretary of the Grand Lodge of Ireland, when I met him at the Orange Museum in the Castlereagh district of Belfast.

“We are used to ill-informed comments because some people want to demonise us – but really we don’t need celebrities making up stories that clearly are not true,” he adds.

Expand Expand Previous Next Close Rocker Jon Bon Jovi, who has some strange ideas about both Bono’s upbringing and Irish geography. Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images U2 frontman Bono Corbis via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rocker Jon Bon Jovi, who has some strange ideas about both Bono’s upbringing and Irish geography. Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

How Mr Bon Jovi got this garbled version of Bono’s upbringing in Ballymun, Dublin, we don't know. But many Irish people also have scant understanding of the Orange tradition.

Our views are formed by television pictures of its more demented elements insisting on their right to “walk the Queen’s highway” through Catholic/nationalist areas around the 12th of July, to rub their noses in the defeat of Catholic King James II of England by the Protestant William III at the Battle of the Boyne at Oldbridge, Co Louth, in 1691.

“Who would you think this is?” asks the Curator of the museum, Jonathan Mattison when we encounter a red-coated soldier on a life-size rampant white stallion.

Expand Close Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th October 2020. Dr Jonathan Mattison Museum Curator along with Liam Collins pictured at the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast. Words : Liam Collins. Picture by Matt Mackey / Presseye / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th October 2020. Dr Jonathan Mattison Museum Curator along with Liam Collins pictured at the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast. Words : Liam Collins. Picture by Matt Mackey / Presseye

“King Billy” I answer.

“That’s what most people say, but its actually a horseman from Sir Neill O’Neill’s Dragoons who held Ros na Rí for King James against General Schomberg during the battle,” he replies, indicating the green bough in the soldier’s hat which distinguished him from the enemy. Schomberg was killed and O’Neill died later of his injuries.

As he turns aside, the Rev Gibson adds: “We got that horse from a museum in America that was closing down - Clint Eastwood once sat on it.”

History is never quite as literal as later propagandists would like people to think. The Boyne was an international battle known to Orangemen as part of ‘The Glorious Revolution’. The French and Irish fought on both sides. King Billy’s Dutch Blue Guard was mostly Catholic and the Pope supported Protestant King William.

Some surprising Orangemen adorn the walls of the museum. Home Rule MP Isaac Butt was a member, as was Free State government minister Ernest Blythe, who was also a member of the Irish Republican Brotherhood (IRB). Dr Richard Kane was an enthusiastic Irish speaker who had ‘Erin go Bragh’ inscribed over one of the Order’s lodges.

As well as prime ministers of Northern Ireland, Canada and New Zealand, members included George Best (junior section); John Houlding, founder of Liverpool football club (Everton was the Catholic equivalent); Dr Thomas Bernardo, founder of the care homes; and William Greer, John F Kennedy’s driver when he was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.

Expand Close Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th October 2020 Mervyn Gibson, Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland pictured at the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast. Words : Liam Collins Picture by Matt Mackey / Presseye / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th October 2020 Mervyn Gibson, Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland pictured at the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast. Words : Liam Collins Picture by Matt Mackey / Presseye

The Orange Order is now keen to emphasis its place in the unionist diaspora, in Scotland, America and even parts of the far-flung former colonies in Africa.

Among the museum’s exhibits is a very well-preserved Boyne musket which – in a rush of blood to the head - the Rev Ian Paisley presented to Bertie Ahern at the opening of the Battle of the Boyne visitor centre. He had to ask for it back later, as it didn’t belong to the Order at the time.

As we look around, we come to one of the most frightening symbols of Orangeism, the Lambeg drum, originally a battle drum and one of the loudest of percussion instruments. “In the days before the Troubles,” says curator Jonathan Mattison, “the Lambeg would be played on the 12th but in many rural parts the Ancient Order of Hibernians (an almost defunct Catholic rival) would borrow it for Our Lady’s day.”

Maybe that spirit will return and one day John Bon Jovi will take up the Order’s invitation to visits its museum – after all, it’s not far up the road from Slane, where both he and King Billy once performed, even if it was on a different stage and a few hundred years apart.