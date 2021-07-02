| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Free speech is important, but BBC’s Nolan is not paid to be abused

Allison Morris

For too long the internet has been a place where people act and speak without consequences

Stephen Nolan at the BBC headquarters in Belfast City Centre. Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph Expand

Close

Stephen Nolan at the BBC headquarters in Belfast City Centre. Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph

Stephen Nolan at the BBC headquarters in Belfast City Centre. Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph

Stephen Nolan at the BBC headquarters in Belfast City Centre. Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph

Radio presenter Stephen Nolan would be the first to admit he is not everyone’s cup of tea.

A ratings winner for BBC Radio Ulster, his show attracts huge audiences – but with that success comes his fair share of critics.

Journalists write about and cover aspects of life that politicians and government bodies would sometimes wish we did not.

Most Watched

Privacy