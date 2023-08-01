Free or ‘very low cost’ childcare for families with lowest incomes on the cards

Free or “very low cost” childcare for families with the lowest incomes is on the cards as part of the Government’s plan to eradicate child poverty.

Further hikes in the Increase for Qualified Child (IQC) and Working Family payments to ensure they are not undermined by the cost of living crisis may be on the way as part of the next Budget.

Secondary school costs, such as school books, uniforms and equipment may also be eased and pressure taken off parents to pay voluntary contributions if they cannot afford it.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s plan to tackle child poverty was published today after he moved to set up a special unit within the Department of Taoiseach focused on the issue after he took over as Taoiseach late last year.

The special Child Poverty and Well-Being Programme Office will focus on six priority areas, namely: income supports; early learning and childcare; cutting education costs; family homelessness; public health and wellbeing and increase participation in culture and arts for young people in poverty.

The plan details some of the aims to be achieved by the end of 2025, when a new Government is likely to be in place.

There will be a “particular focus” on “very low cost or free” childcare for families on the “lowest incomes”, the plan states, as well as further investment in childcare.

Free school meals will also be further expanded, especially for children “at greatest risk of food poverty”.

Costs of Transition Year may also be scrapped for students for low income households so the “barrier” of doing TY can be removed for all students in secondary school.

Voluntary fee contributions may also no longer apply to households who cannot afford them.

The special unit will “focus on” the “pressure on parents to make voluntary contributions and the consequences where parents or guardians are unable to make such contributions,” the plan states.

The cost of schoolbooks, uniforms and equipment for secondary school students may also be “alleviated”.

Social welfare supports for low income households such as the Increase for a Qualified Child (IQC) and the Working Family Payment will “not be undermined” by cost of living hikes.

Mr Varadkar has previously said Budget 2024 will have a particular focus on child poverty and the plan said each Government Department will have to explain how their spending will impact on child poverty.

This is likely to include a further 25pc cut to the cost of childcare and Education Minister Norma Foley is pushing for free schoolbooks for secondary schools, after free books were put in place for primary school pupils.

The plan will work towards making Ireland “the best country in Europe to be a child” and “create the conditions for all children to be well and happy, we must ensure that no childhood is undermined by living in poverty”.

Ending family homelessness, as well as every child living in a household with “adequate” income and access to “good quality early learning and childcare” will help achieve this goal.

“Ending child poverty is a core ambition of this Government,” Mr Varadkar writes in his foreword.

“Given the Government’s commitment to reducing child poverty, I will make sure that the budget reflects our ambitions for children.”