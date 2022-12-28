| 7.4°C Dublin

Free Now increases ‘technology charge’ for booking larger taxis by €2

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Aoife Breslin

Free Now has increased its ‘technology charge’ for booking larger taxis by at least €2.

The taxi app emailed customers in recent days with revised terms and conditions which come into force in January.

The company already charges €2 per booking, and in August announced it was bringing in a “technology charge” to cover ongoing developments to its systems and vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters.

Within its revised terms and conditions emailed to customers, it revealed that the technology charge, currently €1 for any vehicle, will increase from January 11 for larger vehicles.

The charge, which goes to Free Now and not the driver, will remain at €1 for standard four-seater cars, but rise to €3 for cars that can carry five or more passengers, and to €5 for its premium vehicles.

Under a new taxi fare structure signed off by the National Transport Authority and in force from last September, the standard initial charge to take a taxi increased from €3.80 to €4.20, and to €4.80 during ‘premium’ periods (8pm to 8am) and on Sundays and public holidays.

This means that someone booking a larger taxi will now pay €9.20 just to sit into a cab booked through Free Now, or €9.80 during premium periods.

Andrea McGlynn, a student at Dublin City University, says taxi prices were already a struggle to afford even before the price increases.

“In the last year, with the cost-of-living crisis, living anywhere, but especially in Dublin, has become very difficult,” she said.

“It’s just not fair on the Irish people who need to use taxis.

“Being a student, I have really seen a difference in how expensive everything is, and these taxi increases will not help. I do feel like we are all being met with increases that are really difficult to afford.

“I do understand that they are also struggling with the cost-of living crisis but if taxi prices increase any more no one will be able to afford them.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Free Now was contacted for comment.

Most Watched

Privacy