Free Now increases ‘technology charge’ for booking larger taxis by €2

Free Now has increased its ‘technology charge’ for booking larger taxis by at least €2.

The taxi app emailed customers in recent days with revised terms and conditions which come into force in January.

The company already charges €2 per booking, and in August announced it was bringing in a “technology charge” to cover ongoing developments to its systems and vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters.

Within its revised terms and conditions emailed to customers, it revealed that the technology charge, currently €1 for any vehicle, will increase from January 11 for larger vehicles.

The charge, which goes to Free Now and not the driver, will remain at €1 for standard four-seater cars, but rise to €3 for cars that can carry five or more passengers, and to €5 for its premium vehicles.

Under a new taxi fare structure signed off by the National Transport Authority and in force from last September, the standard initial charge to take a taxi increased from €3.80 to €4.20, and to €4.80 during ‘premium’ periods (8pm to 8am) and on Sundays and public holidays.

This means that someone booking a larger taxi will now pay €9.20 just to sit into a cab booked through Free Now, or €9.80 during premium periods.

Andrea McGlynn, a student at Dublin City University, says taxi prices were already a struggle to afford even before the price increases.

“In the last year, with the cost-of-living crisis, living anywhere, but especially in Dublin, has become very difficult,” she said.

“It’s just not fair on the Irish people who need to use taxis.

“Being a student, I have really seen a difference in how expensive everything is, and these taxi increases will not help. I do feel like we are all being met with increases that are really difficult to afford.

“I do understand that they are also struggling with the cost-of living crisis but if taxi prices increase any more no one will be able to afford them.”

Free Now was contacted for comment.