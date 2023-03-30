Free Legal Advice Centres hit out at Leo Varadkar’s claim that judges will be ‘lenient’ with tenants facing eviction

A free legal advice service has slapped down Leo Varadkar’s claims that judges will be “reluctant” to enforce evictions.

The non-profit Free Legal Advice Centres (FLAC), which has been advising people facing eviction, said Mr Varadkar’s remarks don’t match the “legal or social reality” of evictions, and that his comments could encourage tenants to overhold in their properties until they are removed by the court.

Overholding is where a tenant stays in a property after receiving a valid notice of termination.

FLAC also criticised the Taoiseach’s suggestion that tenants handed notices to quit after the eviction ban is lifted should call the service, pointing out that it is already facing “overwhelming” demand and can only answer a third of the calls to its telephone line.

The intervention from FLAC came ahead of the controversial lifting of the no-fault eviction ban this weekend.

Speaking at an EU summit in Brussels last week, Mr Varadkar had said that he believed judges would be “very reluctant” to issue eviction notices, and that people “often mix up termination with evictions.”

FLAC chief executive Eilis Barry said that the Taoiseach’s comments “do not reflect the legal or social reality of tenants faced with a notice of termination.”

Ms Barry said that a valid notice of termination ends a tenant’s legal right to remain in a property.

“While the Taoiseach’s comments imply that the courts have a wide discretion in relation to whether such orders may be enforced, the legislation provides that the District Court must enforce a Residential Tenancies Board determination except in a narrow set of circumstances arising from procedural or legal errors on the part of the Residential Tenancies Board,” Ms Barry said.

"There is no basis in legislation for the courts or the Residential Tenancies Board to set aside a valid notice of termination on the basis of the personal circumstances of a tenant.”

She said that in many cases, FLAC could not advise tenants to overhold in their tenancies and the “harsh reality” is that the majority of calls it receives in relation to evictions “relate to legally valid notices of termination”.

She added this morning that by overholding, tenants risked being left with legal costs from an adverse RTB decision against them, along with a bad credit rating, making it even harder for them to secure another tenancy.

“The Taoiseach’s comments may be construed as encouraging tenants to overhold until ordered by the Court to leave, notwithstanding the risks this creates in relation to costs,” she said.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, Mr Varadkar also said that groups like FLAC could outline to people facing eviction “​​what their best options are and what the consequences are of the different options”.

Ms Barry said: “While we agree with the Taoiseach’s suggestion that tenants facing eviction sound seek legal advice, FLAC’s services already face overwhelming demand and we can only answer one-third of calls made to our telephone information line.

"The majority of calls which FLAC receives concern family and employment law – we do not have the resources to meet the demand in these areas, let alone to respond to the legal queries arising from the eviction ban lapsing.”

Yesterday, a spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said he never advised anyone to overhold their rented home.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning, Ms Barry welcomed this clarification.