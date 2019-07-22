Freak wind sends sign crashing into man and boy at popular festival

A young boy and a man were injured after a "freak wind" blew a sign on top of them at a popular family festival.

Emergency services were called to the Wings Food Fest along the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow, shortly before 5pm yesterday.

The incident, which occurred on the third day of the event, has been described as a freak accident.

The pair were injured after a sign at the entrance to the event fell and hit them.

Both were hospitalised, and it is understood the boy received minor injuries while the man was treated for injuries which were not life-threatening.

Gardaí remained at the scene yesterday evening with the sign on the ground.

Blown down: Emergency services attend the scene of the accident. Photo: Celine Naughton

Eye witnesses said that a sudden gust of wind blew the sign on to the child and the man. "It was a big enough sign and we're lucky that more people were not injured," one said.

"Gardaí and paramedics were very quick to arrive on the scene. The child looked upset while the man was being treated on the floor and appeared to have an injury to his shoulder."

They were both treated at the scene before being transferred to different hospitals.

"A male child and a male adult have been taken to hospital, the boy has been brought to Tallaght Hospital and the adult has been taken to Vincent's," a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority at the scene. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Virgin Media News reporter Paul Quinn took photos of the sign before he entered the festival and described the scene after it fell.

"When I went [in] I took the initial picture of the sign - we were there for an hour or two - but you could tell the weather was changing.

"The wind started to pick up and there were a few churros guys who were getting worried as their stand was rocking back and forth.

"There were a couple of different wing stands with just tents that were about to blow away - the people were holding on to them, the wind was that strong," he said.

"Then when we were walking out we noticed the sign had completely fallen forward and there was a man lying on the ground along with a child.

"There were visibly upset parents, and the kids were crying." Mr Quinn said a garda had arrived on the scene and there was a local doctor "calming the [injured] man down".

"Then three fire brigades arrived and the paramedics arrived pretty quick."

The event features wing-eating competitions, street food and craft markets and live music. It is hosted by Bray Chamber, Wicklow County Council and Bray.ie.

Wicklow County Council was contacted for comment but had not responded at time of going to print.

Irish Independent