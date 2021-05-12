Frantic calls from Irish people trapped abroad as they repeatedly received ‘residual positive’ Covid tests

The Department of Foreign Affairs was inundated with queries from Irish people trapped abroad who kept testing positive for Covid-19 despite having recovered from the illness.

The so-called “residual positives” were blocked from travelling to Ireland from some locations because of rules for passengers requiring a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours to be allowed travel.

Internal records from the department reveal how frantic citizens sought help as some ran up enormous accommodation, flight and testing bills, or even had their social welfare payments cut off.

Others told the department they would simply fly to another country and transit back into Ireland that way to avoid the requirements.

Embassies across the world received queries from those affected earlier this year, according to almost 300 pages of records released by the Department under FOI.

At the mission in the UAE, a woman contacted the Embassy to say she was still testing positive despite having received clearance from her doctor.

“[The woman] said she just wanted to leave Dubai and would travel to another location in Europe where she wasn’t required to present a negative PCR test,” said one email. “I advised [her] that that was completely up to her but she should follow travel updates and requirements.”

Another email from the same embassy described how the person was “emotional and distressed” and “just wants to go home”.

In Portugal, one citizen said they had been told they could continue testing positive for weeks, or even months, despite not being contagious.

“I know in other countries, people only have to produce doctors’ notes if they find themselves in [this] situation,” said an email.

Another couple told of being trapped on the Canary Islands after one of them contracted Covid. He continued to test positive however, despite having recovered.

“Please help us to get home as I’ve fractured my wrist and may need surgery,” said an email,” and tomorrow is the last Aer Lingus flight off the island.”

One person in Spain described how each private Covid test was costing them €150 and they needed to get back to Ireland for their job.

“I need to return for work in March,” they said. “I can’t keep paying €150 for a test every week in hope it shows negative.”

Another described how their mother had been stranded in Lanzarote and had their disability allowance cut off by the Department of Employment Protection because she could not sign on.

“She is out there with no income. Family and friends are doing everything they can to provide money for food and accommodation but it’s soon going to run out.”

In one case, two Irish people were “surrounded by four armed security guards” and told to leave an airport after their Covid-19 tests continued to show as positive.

An email said: “This is causing them untold stress and putting huge expense on both families. Is there anything the Consulate can do for them?”

A person in the US, planning a permanent move back to Ireland, raised concerns over their immigration status as laws there allowed them stay only a “reasonable period of time” after finishing up work in the States.

They wrote: “The medical advice I obtained at the time was that I should not get re-tested to validate that I no longer have Covid … and it is possible that I could continue to test positive for up to three months.”

A family of five in South Africa also wrote of their inability to return home saying the government approach was “far too simplified and even lazy to completely ignore people in our position”.

Another said they could not afford to even pay for their Covid-19 test. “She does not have enough money to pay for the PCR test,” said an email.

In internal emails, Department officials discussed how to manage the issue, saying although it was a “difficult situation”, a negative PCR Covid-19 test was required.

In one response, they said: “People who previously had Covid-19 and are still testing positive are advised to defer travel until they can provide the required negative test result.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs did not respond to a request for a comment.