| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Frank Callanan obituary: Renowned senior counsel, prolific writer and Fine Gael trustee who was also ‘the most entertaining of companions’

An eminent senior counsel, Frank Callanan was also a prolific writer and &lsquo;man about town&rsquo;. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

An eminent senior counsel, Frank Callanan was also a prolific writer and &lsquo;man about town&rsquo;. Photo: Tony Gavin

An eminent senior counsel, Frank Callanan was also a prolific writer and ‘man about town’. Photo: Tony Gavin

An eminent senior counsel, Frank Callanan was also a prolific writer and ‘man about town’. Photo: Tony Gavin

Liam Collins

Like a character written by his beloved James Joyce, Frank Callanan went on his final journey through the Georgian streets of Dublin with pomp and style, his wife Bridget leading a large and distinguished funeral procession from their home in Fitzwilliam Square for requiem mass in St Andrew’s Church, Westland Row.

He was, as his death notice put it succinctly, a “barrister, historian and Joycean” and those three strands of his life were commemorated at his funeral, which ended fittingly with burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

More On Fine Gael

Most Watched

Privacy