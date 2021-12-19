Frank Callanan obituary: Renowned senior counsel, prolific writer and Fine Gael trustee who was also ‘the most entertaining of companions’

Like a character written by his beloved James Joyce, Frank Callanan went on his final journey through the Georgian streets of Dublin with pomp and style, his wife Bridget leading a large and distinguished funeral procession from their home in Fitzwilliam Square for requiem mass in St Andrew’s Church, Westland Row.

He was, as his death notice put it succinctly, a “barrister, historian and Joycean” and those three strands of his life were commemorated at his funeral, which ended fittingly with burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

An eminent senior counsel, he was also a prolific writer and ‘man about town’ who died suddenly at his home last Sunday morning, at the age of 65 and just two days after his father, Fionnbar. Poignantly the eulogy he had composed in the hours before his death was read out at his father’s funeral mass.

As a long-serving trustee of Fine Gael, there was some surprise in political and legal circles that he had been passed over by successive Fine Gael taoisigh for the position of attorney general, but Frank Callanan had so many other interests it can hardly have given him much pause for thought.

The gifts brought to the altar symbolised his colourful life: a bust of Michael Collins from his home proclaiming what he referred to as his ‘Blueshirt’ heritage; a Panama hat symbolising his love of Greece, which he first visited as a 13-year-old schoolboy; mementos of Paris, a city he loved almost as much as Dublin; and purple socks and antique cufflinks which illustrated his romantic side.

Friends recalled him as “the most entertaining of companions”, an erudite historian and lawyer who did not have “airs and graces” and was often seen cycling into the Four Courts on a battered bicycle with his bulging briefcase clinging to the back-carrier.

Frank Callanan was born on October 23, 1956, into a well-to-do legal family. His father Fionnbar was a solicitor and in later life an accomplished photojournalist who specialised in athletics. He lived in Park Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin, with his wife Margaret and their six children, of whom Frank was the eldest.

He was educated at Gonzaga College before attending University College Dublin where he studied history and economics from 1974 to 1979. He was also auditor of the prestigious Literary and Historical Society, where he displayed his Fine Gael pedigree and his gift as an orator.

“He combined wit and charm to produce an easy-going style that was very popular” Gerry Torsney wrote in a two-volume history of the society, which Callanan edited. “Clive (Byrne, his opponent for the position) had a less emotionally rousing style than Callanan, who could bend and shape the crowd response with his high oratory in public debate. The bearded Callanan had a fullness and intensity of an auditor born to the task. Aside from his Gonzaga lineage, Frank was active in Fine Gael and other liberal causes and had a social network with reach everywhere.”

To the consternation of his Fianna Fáil adversaries, he chose Conor Cruise O’Brien as vice-president of the society.

After UCD he attended the King’s Inns and the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium. He was called to the bar in 1979, where he joined college contemporaries who later distinguished themselves in legal and political circles, including Adrian Hardiman, Gerry Danaher and Michael McDowell.

He practised civil law and is probably best known for representing the curmudgeonly James Gogarty, instigator of the Flood/Mahon Tribunal, at its lengthy hearings in Dublin Castle. This involved cross-examining the former Fianna Fáil minister Ray Burke, a task which he relished.

Among his more high-profile cases he represented the Equality Authority in its failed challenge to Portmarnock Golf Club’s “men-only policy”. He also represented survivors of mother and baby homes and successfully represented the State more recently when Ryanair challenged Covid-19 travel restrictions.

“He never held himself out as a public interest lawyer, but he acted in complex cases where someone might not have got representation elsewhere,” Eilis Barry of the Free Legal Advice Centres (FLAC) said.

Fr Tony Flannery remembered Callanan, along with solicitor Robert Dore, working with the Association of Catholic Priests, representing priests facing false allegations.

He also advised Fr Kevin Reynolds in his high-profile defamation case against RTÉ.

Fr Flannery also recalled consulting him when he was suspended from the ministry by the Vatican, for supporting the ordination of women and same-sex marriage. “It is unlikely that we will win the case, but we will embarrass the Vatican,” Callanan advised, ready to take on the case. In the event Fr Flannery decided not to go ahead.

Callanan’s first book, The Parnell Split, 1890-91, was published in 1992 with a foreword by his friend Conor Cruise O’Brien — the same year he garnered a PhD in history from UCD.

“History is full of lost opportunities… reflecting on longer-term consequences should make us wary of squandering the opportunities that arise in our day,” Martin Mansergh wrote in a critique. “Frank Callanan and his publishers Cork University Press have done a great service.”

As well as newspaper articles (including ones for the Sunday Independent), Callanan wrote for learned literary and historical journals at home and abroad.

His exhaustive biography of Tim Healy, Parnell’s adversary in the famous Parnellite Split, T.M. Healy, was published in 1996.

He also contributed entries on Parnell, John Dillon, Tim Healy and Conor Cruise O’Brien to the Dictionary of Irish Biography and with writer Carlo Gebler produced a television documentary on ‘The Cruiser’. He was appointed senior counsel in 1996.

As well as his prodigious output as a writer and historian, Callanan found time for an active social life centred around his home in Ranelagh, and more recently his Georgian townhouse on Fitzwilliam Square, where the lights of a Christmas tree sparkled as his coffin was carried to the street outside last Friday.

He was an avid collector of books, paintings, furniture and antiques which filled the four-storey building and illustrated the many strands of his “multi-faceted personality”.

The former taoiseach John Bruton and his wife Fionnuala, as well as Leo Varakdar, were guests at his 60th birthday party. Also in attendance were various judges and legal luminaries, many of whom were in attendance at his funeral on Friday.

Presiding over that happier occasion was his then girlfriend, Bridget Hourican, who he married in Westland Row Church in May 2020, with only “a highly select group of privileged friends” in attendance, because of the lockdown restrictions.

His great literary interest was Joyce and he lectured on the Dublin writer at home and in London, Trieste and Paris, as well as writing learned article on the author of Ulysses. In January of this year Princeton University Press acquired the rights to James Joyce: A Political Life, which was due for publication in 2023.

Frank Callanan is survived by his wife Bridget, his sisters Claire, Jean and Sara and brothers Paul and Richard. His mother Margaret, died two years ago.