| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Franciscans leave Athlone after 800 years due to the older age profile of friars and a lack of new ordinations

The Franciscan friars in Athlone Expand
Athlone Friars Oscar, Ralf, Liam, Ulic, Fergus and Seamus take their places at the front of the churh for the Friary Closing Mass. Photo Credit: Athlone Photography Expand
The blessing of palm branches before the entrance procession of mass Expand

Close

The Franciscan friars in Athlone

The Franciscan friars in Athlone

Athlone Friars Oscar, Ralf, Liam, Ulic, Fergus and Seamus take their places at the front of the churh for the Friary Closing Mass. Photo Credit: Athlone Photography

Athlone Friars Oscar, Ralf, Liam, Ulic, Fergus and Seamus take their places at the front of the churh for the Friary Closing Mass. Photo Credit: Athlone Photography

The blessing of palm branches before the entrance procession of mass

The blessing of palm branches before the entrance procession of mass

/

The Franciscan friars in Athlone

Sarah Mac Donald

After almost 800 years in Athlone, Co Westmeath, the Franciscans have left the town, citing a lack of vocations and the “rapidly ageing” profile of the friars.

Provincial Aidan McGrath told a packed congregation at a special thanksgiving mass that the departure was “a difficult day” of “very mixed emotions”.

Related topics

More On Westmeath news

Most Watched

Privacy