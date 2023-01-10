Franciscans leave Athlone after 800 years due to the older age profile of friars and a lack of new ordinations

After almost 800 years in Athlone, Co Westmeath, the Franciscans have left the town, citing a lack of vocations and the “rapidly ageing” profile of the friars.

Provincial Aidan McGrath told a packed congregation at a special thanksgiving mass that the departure was “a difficult day” of “very mixed emotions”.

The story began in 1235, he said, and in those intervening years, the friars remained in the town “through thick and thin”. But he said that journey was drawing to a close.

The closure of the Franciscan friary in Athlone follows the recent closure of the friary in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, after 750 years.

“Today, sadly, as a community of friars, we must say goodbye. For almost 800 years we Franciscans have been part of the life of this faith community in Athlone,” Fr McGrath, who was chief celebrant at the mass on Sunday, told hundreds of local people who gathered for the farewell.

He admitted the decision to leave was “something I have struggled with” but the withdrawal came down to a lack of vocations and the older age profile of the friars.

Out of 76 friars in the province today, 50 are over the age of 75, and many of those over 75 and some under 75 need specialist care.

Athlone Friars Oscar, Ralf, Liam, Ulic, Fergus and Seamus take their places at the front of the churh for the Friary Closing Mass. Photo Credit: Athlone Photography

Athlone Friars Oscar, Ralf, Liam, Ulic, Fergus and Seamus take their places at the front of the churh for the Friary Closing Mass. Photo Credit: Athlone Photography

“Older men are unable to do what they once did and cannot be expected to continue indefinitely. They have the right to step back and live their final years without undue expectation and unnecessary stress,” the Franciscan provincial said.

He added that the gospel is not about keeping people living in a certain place or keeping buildings open or maintaining a certain fixed schedule of services.

“I know you are very sad. After such a long time as part of your lives, I assure you that we share the sadness as we say goodbye,” Fr Brian Allen told the congregation at the end of the mass.

Fr Allen, who over the years got to know many of the local community through weddings, communions, baptisms and funerals taking place in the Franciscan church, said the decision to close the friary was made with heavy hearts. It was, he acknowledged, “the inevitable result of our lack of friars”.

He recalled how in 1982, when he first stayed in Athlone as a student, six friars were ordained that year. In contrast, the order had ordained just six friars in total over the past 30 years.

“But we gather today not to mourn but to rejoice for all that we have shared,” he said.

The blessing of palm branches before the entrance procession of mass

The blessing of palm branches before the entrance procession of mass

He added that the friars wanted to express their gratitude to the community in Athlone and beyond for their “unfailing generous support, for your fidelity to the friary, and your love of the friars, with all our idiosyncrasies. We are all cracked,” he told the congregation to laughter.

“It is not an easy task to say goodbye. It is one I wish was not necessary,” he said and added that the friars were “just passing through like the Shannon”.

He said that after sharing people’s lives over centuries, “it is now time to let go gratefully and graciously”.

The Franciscans have said that an agreement is being finalised with one of a number of groups that have offered suggestions about the future use of the friary building. The property is not being sold and an announcement will be made shortly about its future.

However, no definitive decision can be made until a new bishop has been appointed to the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise. For now, the church will be kept open for private prayer with a reduced celebration of mass.