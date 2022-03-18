Frances Haskins (Kildare)

Frances Haskins, (63), tested positive for Covid-19 on a Wednesday and passed away at her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare, the following Monday February 1, 2021.

And after the first anniversary of her death came and went last month, her grieving daughter Carolann ‘Carrie’ Haskins was dealt another tragic blow when her beloved father and fellow musician Johnny Haskins (76), died from cancer on February 12.

The well-known singer, bass player and showband performer also contracted the deadly virus but survived it before he succumbed to cancer.

And while it’s been a horrific year for Ms Haskins, (32), a country music singer-songwriter from Athy, she is grateful that at least her mother got to meet her newborn daughter Charlotte who was just three weeks old when Frances died.

But it’s was a small consolation for losing her Mum whom she described as a kind, cheery, witty and generous woman who loved life.

“She was really outgoing, she had an amazing outlook on life,” she told the Irish Independent.

“If you were down she’d be the first person to cheer you up,” she said.

To help her cope with her mother’s death, Carrie set up a Facebook support group called ‘Loved Ones Lost to Covid’ in her mother’s honour which has grown from around 500 members last year to more than 900 today.

“We were left with the horrible torment of not being able to say goodbye,” she said.

She is also planning to release a new song called “Love Will Never Die” to honour the memory of her parents.

And while Covid restrictions have since been lifted, the pain of their loss is still there.

“It’s the feeling that the world has gone back to normal, but is hasn’t for us,” she said.