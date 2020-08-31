Frances Fitzgerald declares interest in EU Commissioner job

FORMER Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has publicly thrown her hat in the ring to he the next Irish EU Commissioner.

The ex-Justice Minister and MEP disclosed her interest to the Irish Independent, conceding however that the Government is faced with a difficult decision.

Ms Fitzgerald now joins Máiread McGuinness in publicly expressing in the prestigious job vacated last week by Phil Hogan.

With EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen having publicly called on the Government here to put forward "a woman and a man," the Fitzgerald declaration heaps new pressure on the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and leader of the Green Party to do exactly that.

"Clearly this is a very finely balanced and difficult decision for the Irish Government, and a very important one in terms of this country's future relationship with Europe," Ms Fitzgerald told the Irish Independent.

"There are many social and economic implications to that decision and that relationship, and there are obviously a number of people with different skill sets interested in taking it on.

"I would like to express my own interest, based on 20 years in politics and public life, with an NGO and then reaching to the highest levels of Government. I feel I would have the level of experience necessary to the role.

"I would therefore like to put my name forward for consideration."

