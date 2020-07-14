France marks Bastille Day in Ireland by honouring 'a forgotten Irish hero'

A LONG-forgotten hero and former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Peter Paul McSwiney, was honoured by the French Government today.

To mark France’s national day in Dublin, popularly called Bastille Day, the French ambassador unveiled a simple plaque at Glasnevin Cemetery to honour McSwiney.

He was awarded the Legion of Honour for his work helping France before and after the Franco-Prussian War in 1870-71 and the Paris government is now also honouring the many Irish people who helped their country in times past.

It is long forgotten that Irish people showed huge solidarity with France during that fierce conflict with large sums of distress relief money being collected all across the country. A special Irish Ambulance Corps was sent to France in 1870 comprising 31 surgeons, 250 men, and large volumes of medical equipment.

Peter Paul McSwiney, a nephew of Daniel O’Connell, was a very successful Dublin businessman who founded the forerunner of Clery’s department store, which was originally called “McSwiney Delaney & Co.”

He was twice Lord Mayor of Dublin, in 1864 and 1875, and was the driving force behind the erection of monuments to “the Liberator” on the capital’s main thoroughfare, and at Glasnevin Cemetery, which he also helped to develop.

The French ambassador, Stéphane Crouzat, said France had begun to honour all the Irish heroes who helped France during the centuries including in the two world wars.

"Glasnevin is the resting place of many Irish heroes whose bravery on the battlefield was recognized by France and who are thus recipients of the Légion d’Honneur," the ambassador said.

France suffered a humiliating defeat in the conflict with the newly-united Germany in 1870 and the country was at a very low ebb in its wake.

Irish people’s extraordinary popular response was based on links dating from the “Wild Geese” émigré Irish soldiers in the late 1600s and student priests, and others, going there to be educated at later stages.

London at the time took a strictly neutral stance and the Irish solidarity was partly a rallying call by Irish nationalists keen to show independence of action by Ireland. The events were happening against the backdrop of the Land War and the rise of the Irish National Party under Parnell.

