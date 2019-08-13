A 93-year-old pensioner is recovering after raiders broke into her home and ransacked it - for the third time.

Frail pensioner (93) is left in shock after burglars target her home for the third time

Frail Margaret Rabbett was in the bathroom of her Co Donegal home at around 10am on Sunday when two raiders broke in and stole her pension money.

Ms Rabbett was unhurt but left shaken after she heard the pair going through her home.

The pair wrecked Ms Rabbett's home as they searched for cash and left her religious statues strewn around her house at Magherabeg, Inch, on the Inishowen Peninsula.

Margaret's niece Ann revealed this is the latest break-in to her aunt's house.

She said: "This is the third time Margaret has been burgled and she is very upset because she just keeps thinking on what might have happened if she disturbed them.

"Margaret was in the toilet and it was only when she made noise as she came out of the toilet that these boys ran out of the house. They knew exactly what they were looking for. They got away with a small amount of cash."

Ms Rabbett, who lives alone and never married, has been the victim of burglars twice before.

Ann said she had great neighbours and that the thieves must have thought she was at Mass on a Sunday morning when they broke in.

Garda forensic experts have carried out a full sweep of Ms Rabbett's home in an effort to get clues to the identity of the raiders.

However, the pair wore gloves and also arrived with a toolbox to gain entry through a back window of Ms Rabbett's home.

Irish Independent