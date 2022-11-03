| 4.8°C Dublin

Fr Sheehy’s comments on same-sex couples reflect years he spent in US culture wars

Fr Seán Sheehy made controversial comments on same-sex couples and transgender people in a mass sermon on Sunday Expand

Sarah Mac Donald

Father Seán Sheehy’s ministry in Ireland, though short in years, has been highly controversial.

The Listowel native was 65 years old when he returned to Ireland in 2007 after 42 years of service in the Catholic Church in the US.

