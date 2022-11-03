Father Seán Sheehy’s ministry in Ireland, though short in years, has been highly controversial.

The Listowel native was 65 years old when he returned to Ireland in 2007 after 42 years of service in the Catholic Church in the US.

His recent contentious remarks are an indication of just how deeply the American culture wars, which has polarised the Catholic flock there, have marked him.

The small Diocese of Baton Rouge in Louisiana where he served has a total of 64 parishes catering for a Catholic population of almost a quarter of a million.

It offered Fr Sheehy scope to focus on education, in which he has a doctorate.

Despite his distance from home, he maintained contact with his native Kerry through regular visits home, and this allowed him to keep up to date on another area of particular interest – gaelic football.

Retiring to Kerry, a diocese facing huge challenges due to its shortage of priests, he was quickly appointed parish priest of Castlegregory.

However, that appointment was soon overshadowed when he became embroiled in controversy over his support for a man who was convicted by Tralee Circuit Court in 2009 of rape. The priest was a close friend of Danny Foley’s family.

Fr Sheehy provided a character reference and was one of a large group of people who queued to shake Foley’s hand while he awaited sentencing.

The priest later denounced the “extremely harsh sentence” imposed on Foley and suggested in a radio interview that Foley was the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

He also appeared to attempt to smear the victim for being a single mother.

That controversy resulted in Fr Sheehy being censured by the then Bishop of Kerry, Bill Murphy, and he was pulled from his role as parish priest in Castlegregory.

He has since acted as a supply priest with no official appointment in the diocese.

However, before the pandemic he was regularly giving retreats at Ardfert Retreat Centre on topics such as faith, sacraments, morality and prayer catechesis based on the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

He is popular with very conservative elements within the church in Kerry.

One source, speaking to the Irish Independent, likened Fr Sheehy to “a stray” attached to no diocese and suggested that the situation in Listowel had provided him “a forum and a soapbox” for his “crazy” views.

He added, “He is probably delighted with all this coverage.”

Around 30 Listowel locals got up and left mass at the weekend after the weekly sermon was used by the priest to launch a broadside against transgenderism and same-sex relationships.

Several parishioners were said to be in tears following Fr Sheehy’s outburst.

It’s understood Fr Sheehy was only celebrating Sunday’s mass as the parish priest in Listowel was away and the local parish was holding its pilgrimage to the Holy Land.