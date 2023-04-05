Fr Paul Connell: Who is the man Pope Francis has appointed as new Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois?

Fr Paul Connell is congratulated by members of the congregation following the announcement of his appointment. Photo: Brian Farrell

Pope Francis has appointed educationalist Fr Paul Connell as the new bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois.

He is chair of the Irish bishops’ Council for Education, who has worked with key bodies that support Catholic school managers, patrons and trustees.

The Mullingar native is also Chair of the Catholic Education Service. Ordained in 1982, he served as principal and president of the well-known midlands school, St Finian’s in Mullingar.

Described by sources as warm and popular, in recent years Fr Connell (65) has been a central player in negotiations between the Department of Education and the Church in relation to the reconfiguration of Catholic primary school patronage.

His experience as director of the Catholic Primary School Management Association (CPSMA) and a director and former president of the Secretariat of Secondary Schools (AMCSS/JMB) will be beneficial to the bishops, as divestment is considered a hot-button issue facing the church in Ireland at the moment.

Fr Connell has also played a significant role in discussions on policy and partnerships with Education Training Boards and Catholic Trustees in relation to Community Schools and Designated Community Colleges.

He oversaw St Finian’s transition from a diocesan all-male boarding school into a co-educational post-primary school.

According to one education source, this was “culturally significant” at the time and indicated his abilities as “a change manager”. Fr Connell is himself a past pupil of the college.

Considered academically strong as well as a very capable administrator, he has driven the all-island Catholic Schools Week initiative in recent years.

Education sources describe him as “a straight talker” with a “warm personality and wide experience”.

Addressing the congregation today in St Mel’s in Longford, the new bishop said: “As a Church we live in interesting times, facing many challenges.

“Our society is in danger of losing the sense of the sacred. As we look around we see difficulties for the church on all sides. The temptation to despair is great but we must rather take courage.”

Responding to the news of Fr Connell’s appointment, Bishop Thomas Deenihan of Meath, the diocese where Fr Connell has served as diocesan Secretary for education and as chancellor, paid tribute to his “visionary” role in steering the development of St Finian’s.

Catholic schools in the Diocese of Meath are located across counties Meath, Westmeath, Offaly, and parts of Louth, Longford, Cavan and Dublin.

Up to his appointment by Pope Francis, all matters concerning the management of primary schools in this geographically large diocese have been handled by Fr Connell as Meath diocesan secretary for education.

Although strongly academic, with a doctorate in local history, Fr Connell is also regarded as pastoral and was well liked as administrator of Multyfarnham parish and as chaplain to St Mary’s Hospital in Mullingar, where he has offered mass each Sunday for the residents over many years.

Leader of the Irish Church, Archbishop Eamon Martin, said that since Fr Connell’s appointment in January 2019 as Executive Secretary of the Bishops’ Council for Education, and of the Catholic Education Services Committee, the Irish bishops have “benefited greatly from his expertise” in catholic education at primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

He said the new bishop had provided guidance to the bishops and school communities specifically regarding the reconfiguration of patronage.

The announcement of this latest episcopal appointment was made by Monsignor Julien Kabore, Charge d’Affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in Ireland. Bishop-elect Connell replaces Archbishop Francis Duffy, who left Ardagh and Clonmacnois when he was appointed Archbishop of Tuam.

“We live in a time of change, and it is a challenging time to be a priest or bishop,” said Dr Connell.