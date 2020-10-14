Fourth resident in Portlaoise coronavirus-hit nursing home dies

A fourth resident of Kilminchy nursing home who tested positive for coronavirus in Portlaoise has died.

It was reported earlier this week that three residents who tested positive for the virus passed away

It has now emerged that on Monday, a fourth resident sadly died in Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Two residents have died in the home and two died in the hospital.

The 52-bedded home is owned by the Brindley Group and is getting support from HSE public health staff and Hiqa.

Last week, it said 21 of cases of the virus were diagnosed in residents and 10 in members of staff.

"Our Family Liaison Officer is available to all families and is providing support where required," said a spokesperson.

"The management, staff and community at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home express our sincere sympathy and condolences to the families and relatives of our deceased residents."

The spokesperson thanked "hard working staff" in their "tireless dedication".

"We want to acknowledge and thank our hard-working staff who continue to provide selfless and tireless dedication in the care of our residents. They constantly provide the highest standards of professional care, while also caring for our residents with the utmost of kindness and compassion."

They also thanked the local community and Midland Regional Hospital.

"We also want to acknowledge the medical support given by Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. The management and staff at Kilminchy Lodge are also grateful for the support of the families and friends of all our residents during these difficult times."

The nursing home is "humbled by the generosity and kindness" of those who have sent good wishes.

"The goodwill, support and kindness of the local community and local businesses has been incredible, we are humbled by the generosity and kindness of so many people who have sent their best wishes during these difficult times," the spokesperson concluded.

