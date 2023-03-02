Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that a fourth energy credit is ‘a possibility” towards the end of this year as the Government looks for ways to offset the cost of living crisis.

People are due to receive the third energy credit of €200 this month.

However, pressure has been mounting in relation to the issue, with reports that some people have received “eye-watering” bills of more than €1,000 for just two months.

Mr Varadkar said: “We will do more and the next step is the windfall tax and that is a tax that we're going to impose on the unexpected, massive profits that some of these energy companies have made.

“We’re saying to people that more help is on the way. There are measures announced in the budget that haven't taken effect yet, all the additional welfare payments like the pension bonus, for example, which we announced only last week, people haven't actually received that yet.

"The same goes for the child benefit payment so there is more help coming. But I want to see electricity and gas prices come down. I've made it very clear that I expect that to happen this year,” Mr Varadkar said on RTÉ’s Primetime.

The Taoiseach said “it’s a possibility” the government will announce a fourth energy credit this year towards the winter “when bills are highest.”

Mr Varadkar acknowledged that child poverty has increased in the last year as a Barnardos study found that one in ten parents could not afford to feed their children a meal in the evening.

He said the new child poverty and wellbeing unit will respond to this and that government have already responded by granting free school books in every primary school this year along with free hot school meals to every special and Deis school in the country.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach said that the Cabinet will make a decision on whether to extend the eviction ban past March 31 next Tuesday.

“We are making sure that there's more emergency accommodation. I don't think, by the way, emergency accommodation is the solution. One of the things that we want to see local authorities do in particular, is if a landlord is selling up and the tenant in the house is a social housing tenant, we want to see the local authority buy the house; that's one of the ways that we can prevent people becoming homeless.

“So, what we're going to do is make sure that there is a package of actions in place to make sure that we hopefully see the number in emergency accommodation fall over the course of the year,” Mr Varadkar said.





