Fourth death on Irish roads in 12 hours as man (40s) dies in Donegal crash

A fourth person has died on Irish roads in just 12 hours, bringing the road death tally to ten people in the last five days.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a road crash in Co Donegal.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at Carrowreagh, Bridge End, between 8.30am to 9am on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the car – a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road in Carrowreagh was closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí said it has since reopened.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.”

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling in the Bridge End to Killea area between 8.00am and 9.30am on Tuesday 29th August, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” the spokesperson added.

It has been a tragic week on Irish roads with the deaths of three people – grandparents and their three-year-old grandson - in a road crash outside Cashel, Tipperary on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 9pm this evening when a car hit a wall

Just days earlier, four young people lost their lives in the Clonmel area of Tipperary when the car they were travelling in crash last Friday night on the way to celebrate Leaving Cert results.

Meanwhile, two men died in motorbike crashes over the weekend.

A man from Banagher, Co Offaly, died when his motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle collision at Mullaghatour, Belmont on Sunday.

A second motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, died in a collision at Junction 1 Southbound of the M1/M50 slip road in Dublin on Sunday evening.