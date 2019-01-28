Four young men in their 20s killed in 'devastating' car crash in Co Donegal

Four young men have lost their lives following a horrific road crash in Donegal.

The victims were all aged in their 20s and from the west Donegal area.

Gardaí described the scene of the crash on a local road near Magheraroarty, Gortahork, as "devastating".

All four of the young victims were travelling in the same car. No other vehicle was involved.

The emergency services were alerted to the crash shortly before 9pm. Local gardaí secured the scene while ambulances and fire crews attended from across the county. Despite their efforts, all four men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified and last night gardaí were breaking the news to their families.

A Garda source last night said: "It's a devastating scene. All four lads are from the locality and would be well-known in the area."

Local Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said there was a "cloud of sadness over the area", adding that his thoughts and prayers were with the dead men's families.

The scene of the crash was also sealed off last night to facilitate an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. Crash scene investigators will carry out inquiries to determine the cause of the crash.

A garda spokesman appealed for any witnesses to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060.

The four deaths bring to nine the number of people who have lost their lives on Irish roads over the last week.

On Friday, Joseph and Louise Waller, who were both in their 70s, were killed in a single car crash near the Monaghan and Armagh border at Killyneill Cross.

Their car left the road and ended up in a bog. It is believed their car had become submerged in water.

On Thursday, a pedestrian in his 40s died after he was struck by a 4x4 vehicle on the Dublin Road, Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

Earlier that day, Dublin woman Jackie Griffin was killed in a collision on the M50.

And after 9am on the same day, a passenger in her 80s died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a collision in Loughrea, Co Galway.

Last Sunday night, a 60-year-old man was involved in a collision with a truck in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

