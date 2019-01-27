There are at least four times the number of Irish victims of the Nazi Holocaust than previously thought.

Four times as many Irish victims were murdered by Nazis during Holocaust, new research shows

New research presented by Dr David Jackson at the National Holocaust Memorial Day, at Dublin’s Mansion House revealed there are four victims, while it was previously thought there was only one.

Until this year the only Irish Jewish person known to have been murdered in the Holocaust was Esther Steinberg.

However Dr Jackson’s work has uncovered more names, including Isaac Shishi, Ephraim Saks and his sister Lena Saks, who were all born in Ireland but their families returned to Europe when they were children.

All of these Irish born citizens, together with members of their families, were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust.

Dr David Jackson, a consultant statistician, said information is contained in a variety of sources and he will continue his search.

“Online records now available from a wide variety of sources including the Holocaust Centre in Jerusalem have allowed me to piece together these lost and forgotten stories,” he said.

“I believe there may be more and I will continue to research.”

The National Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration is organised by Holocaust Education Trust Ireland (HETI) to commemorate the six million Jewish people and millions of others who were persecuted and murdered.

President Michael D Higgins will today give the keynote address at the commemoration.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Minister for Justice and Equality Charlies Flanagan, TD will also participate.

Three Holocaust survivors Suzi Diamond, Tomi Reichental and Walter Sekules will recount their personal experiences. Jadzia Kaminska will represent her father Jan Kaminski.

Online Editors