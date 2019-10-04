Four teens arrested on suspicion of rape in Courtown released without charge

FOUR men who were arrested on suspicion of rape have been released without charge.

The three juvenile teenagers and one adult teenager were arrested on Thursday in connection with a serious sexual assault that is understood to have happened in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Co Wexford at around 12.15am on July 28.

They were detained in Garda Stations in the South East of Ireland under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1994.

Gardai said today that the men have been released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have been in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour between 10pm on Saturday and early on Sunday July 28, 2019, who have not already been in contact, to contact Gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors