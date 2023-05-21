Four teenagers arrested as part of investigation into theft of vehicles in eastern region

Gardaí have arrested four teenage males as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of vehicles in the eastern region in recent weeks.

On Saturday evening, gardaí in the Naas district conducted an operation targeting people suspected of being involved in the theft of vehicles.

“A vehicle, which was recently reported as stolen, was observed travelling on the M7. A managed containment operation was put in place with assistance from gardaí in Carlow. The vehicle was located a short time later on the N80,” a garda statement said.

“Two male teenage youths were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in Co Carlow.

“A second vehicle, which was recently reported as stolen, was observed travelling in the Newbridge area and failed to stop for gardaí. The vehicle was discovered abandoned a short distance away. Two male teenagers (one of which is a youth) were arrested in the vicinity and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co Kildare,” the statement added.

All four remain detained at this time.

The two stolen vehicles were recovered by investigating gardaí and are subject to a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.