Four swimmers rescued by Coast Guard at Dublin beach

Four tourists were rescued by the Irish Coast Guard last night after they became trapped on a sand bank while swimming at a popular Dublin beach.

The Irish Coast Guard boat based at Howth was alerted by a paddle boarder to four people trapped on a sand bank with a rising tide between Burrow Beach and Portmarnock beach in Dublin.

The Coast Guard said the boat had been on a routine exercise and diverted to attend the incident.

It said the people involved did not require further medical attention but that this incident shows “every minute counts when someone gets into trouble on the water”.

“Four tourists had become trapped whilst out swimming to a sand bar. With a fast-incoming spring tide the sand bar quickly began to disappear,” the Coast Guard said.

“The first tourist had been evacuated by the paddle boarder and the next three were taken aboard the Coast Guard boat and brought back to Burrow Beach.

“None of the people involved required any further medical attention,” the Coast Guard said. “Ten minutes after being rescued, the sand bar wasn’t visible. We are grateful to the paddle boarder for his actions is helping resolve the incident quickly.”

The Coast Guard said the “key” message this weekend is if you do see someone who even if you are only slightly concerned about their safety on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

It advised that if you can and it's safe to do stay, there until the rescue team arrives.