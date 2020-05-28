Four suffer minor injuries after debris from building frontage falls onto pedestrians in Cork city

FOUR people suffered minor injuries after debris from a building frontage fell onto pedestrians in Cork city centre.

The incident occurred between St Patrick Street and Daunt Square at lunchtime on Thursday.

Cork Fire Brigade units from Angelsea Street as well as paramedics, Gardaí and Cork City Council engineers attended the scene after pedestrians raised the alarm.

A GP was able to offer immediate medical assistance at the scene with the injuries involved described as non-life threatening and mostly comprised of cuts and bruises.

It is understood that no one required hospital treatment.

The scene was immediately closed to facilitate the work of emergency services and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Most of the debris came from wooden shop frontage which had apparently detached from a building and collapsed down onto the footpath.

The incident occurred just metres from the historic Queen's Old Castle premises.

A full inspection of the property involved was immediately ordered.

Both engineers and fire safety officials have indicated that the incident is not related in any way to the structural integrity of the building involved.

Last year, part of a building on nearby North Main Street collapsed onto the roadway.

In December 1999, a 21 year old woman died and six people were injured when a building parapet collapsed onto the footpath of Washington Street, just metres from Cork Courthouse.

Online Editors