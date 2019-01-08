There are four scenes sealed off in Ardee, Co Louth this evening following the discovery of a woman's body.

There are four scenes sealed off in Ardee, Co Louth this evening following the discovery of a woman's body.

Four scenes sealed off, man arrested after woman's body found in Co Louth

The woman's body was discovered at a house in Ardee at approximately 11:30am this morning.

The woman, who is believed to be Eastern European, is reported to have sustained serious injuries and died following a violent assault.

A 32-year-old man was arrested following a number of searches by gardai in the area this afternoon.

A Garda at the scene of a house in Clonmore, Co. Ardee which a body has been found. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

He was brought to Drogheda Garda Station and is being held under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The house has been sealed off and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Investigating gardaí have also requested assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau.

Four scenes now remain sealed off in Ardee in Co Louth this evening after the shocking discovery of the mutilated body.

A Garda at the scene of a house in Clonmore, Co. Ardee which a body has been found. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

The central scene is in the Clonmore Estate on the outskirts of the town where the body of the woman was found in the hallway of her home.

The street leading to the section of the estate where she lived was cordoned off by Gardai awaiting members of the technical bureau to carry out a forensic examination.

In a separate estate around 2km away another house has been sealed off, and a third scene close to the centre of the town on Bridge Street is also a crime scene.

There is a fourth scene sealed off further from the town in an area of interest at Mandistown, Drumconrath.

At a press conference at Ardee garda station this evening Supt Des McTiernan told of how the events unfolded today.

“This morning at about 11 o’clock Gardai responded to a call about a serious incident at the Clonmore estate in Ardee. When we got there we found a female very seriously injured who was later pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

“That scene is preserved at this time. We have our technical bureau endeavouring to establish the facts as they happened. We have our State Pathologist on the way and we have all the the structures and investigative enquiries that we need to be initiated done at this moment in time,” he added.

Supt McTiernan asked for any witnesses or people with information to come forward.

“We have, so far, one person arrested. We are not looking for anybody else. There are a number of other people assisting with our investigation,” he said.

People in the quiet town have reacted with shock to the news that the woman was murdered.

In the estate one woman described how she heard screaming this morning and discovered a neighbour in distress after seeing the woman’s body.

“I was shocked. Is it true?” she asked as word filtered through the estate that the victim had met a violent death.

“I heard a woman screaming and someone ran down to me, and told me there was a woman hurt. I called the Gardai,” she told Independent.ie.

A local woman said "it is scary that in a quiet town like Ardee that this would happen".

"It would almost make you feel not safe in your home. You used to leave your door unlocked but not any more.”

Online Editors