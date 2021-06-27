Four rescued by coast guard helicopter after girls swept out to sea in inflatable dinghy

Four people had to rescued off the Wicklow coast this afternoon after two girls were swept out to sea.

The two girls had been using an inflatable dinghy at Silver Strand Beach, before the tide pulled them out to sea.

Two men went to help the girls, but also ended up in need of rescue.

Read More

The Wicklow RNLI subsequently rescued all four from rocks, deploying both their Inshore Lifeboat and All Weather Lifeboat to the scene.

The rescue was performed with help from the Dublin based Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 116, which was also called to the scene, and remained overhead while the four were brought on board the lifeboats.

A paramedic was winched down from the rescue helicopter to the lifeboat to assess all four rescued, and, and it was decided to transfer the two girls to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin.

The girls were brought by helicopter to Dublin Airport and transferred from there to hospital by ambulance, while the two men were brought to the Lifeboat station.

“A quick reminder that inflatable toys do not belong anywhere near the sea,” said the Rescue 116 Helicopter team on Facebook, posting footage of the rescue.