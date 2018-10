Revenue officers seized four puppies at Dublin Port this afternoon.

The dogs had no pet passports and no microchips.

Two UK nationals who were travelling to Holyhead with the pups were questioned by officers.

The four male puppies, one dachshund, one chihuahua and two pomeranian were transferred into the care of the DSPCA, where they are receiving veterinary attention.

A follow-up investigation is now underway.

