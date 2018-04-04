Four puppies rescued after being dumped in shopping bag
Four puppies were rescued by the Dublin SPCA after they were found dumped in a shopping bag on Tuesday.
The young puppies were recovered from a shopping bag that was left in the garden of a derelict house in north county Dublin.
The rescue team said that they were alerted to the puppies after they were discovered by a neighbour.
The puppies are aged approximately six-weeks’-old.
Dublin SPCA said that the four puppies are just four of 800 animals that the shelter has helped this year.
