News Irish News

Wednesday 4 April 2018

Four puppies rescued after being dumped in shopping bag

DSCPA rescued four puppies Photo: DSPCA
DSCPA rescued four puppies Photo: DSPCA
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Four puppies were rescued by the Dublin SPCA after they were found dumped in a shopping bag on Tuesday.

The young puppies were recovered from a shopping bag that was left in the garden of a derelict house in north county Dublin.

The rescue team said that they were alerted to the puppies after they were discovered by a neighbour.

The puppies are aged approximately six-weeks’-old.

DSCPA rescued four puppies Photo: DSPCA
DSCPA rescued four puppies Photo: DSPCA

Dublin SPCA said that the four puppies are just four of 800 animals that the shelter has helped this year.

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News