Four puppies were rescued by the Dublin SPCA after they were found dumped in a shopping bag on Tuesday.

Four puppies were rescued by the Dublin SPCA after they were found dumped in a shopping bag on Tuesday.

Four puppies rescued after being dumped in shopping bag

The young puppies were recovered from a shopping bag that was left in the garden of a derelict house in north county Dublin.

The rescue team said that they were alerted to the puppies after they were discovered by a neighbour. The puppies are aged approximately six-weeks’-old.

DSCPA rescued four puppies Photo: DSPCA

Dublin SPCA said that the four puppies are just four of 800 animals that the shelter has helped this year.

Online Editors