Four players from Munster Rugby squad temporarily sidelined after fire pit accident 

Four players from the Munster Rugby squad have been temporarily sidelined after suffering burns in a “fire pit accident.”

The team’s medical department issued an update on its website this evening in which it confirmed Mike Haley, CJ Stander, Damian de Allende and RG Snyman all required treatment for superficial burns following a fire pit accident at the weekend.

However De Allende and Snyman suffered more serious burns to the legs, hands and face and will not be taking part in training for now, the post stated.

It said: “It is expected that Haley and Stander, who sustained burns to their hands, may return to training this week with availability for Friday night’s game reviewed as the week progresses.

“De Allende and Snyman, who sustained more substantial burns to legs, hands and face, will not take part in their respective training and rehabilitation programmes and will meet a specialist again later in the week.

“On Saturday, the pair were named in Jacques Nienaber’s Springbok squad for the upcoming Lions series and are expected to link up with the squad on completion of their provincial programmes.”

Head Coach Johann van Graan said: “We are hugely relieved that the lads are all ok. The players have all been treated and are being well looked after with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery.”

Officials from the club could not be contacted immediately for comment.