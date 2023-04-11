Four pipe bombs found in Derry cemetery hours before Joe Biden’s arrival in Northern Ireland

One of the suspected pipe bombs located by the PSNI in a Derry cemetery today. Photo: PSNI.

Joe Biden is accompanied by his son, Hunter Biden, and his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, while boarding Air Force One for travel to Ireland. Photo: Reuters

Police in Derry have recovered four suspected pipe bombs from inside the City Cemetery in Creggan following a public safety operation there today, the PSNI said in a statement.

This comes just hours before US President Joe Biden landed in Northern Ireland, where he will celebrate the success of the Good Friday Agreement while calling for unanimous support for the Windsor Framework and a return to power-sharing in Stormont.

As Mr Biden boarded Air Force One to fly to Belfast today, he said “keeping the peace” was his biggest priority in Northern Ireland. His national security council spokesperson John Kirby was asked about security concerns ahead of the trip given recent tensions have spiralled but Mr Kirby said President Biden was comfortable with going and very excited for the trip.

The operation by the PSNI in Creggan today was implemented following the discovery of one suspected pipe bomb in the cemetery just after 6.30am this morning.

Following subsequent searches within the cemetery grounds, a further three suspected pipe bombs were discovered. These devices have been made safe and taken away for further forensic examination.

All of these devices were located in the same area where clothes worn by participants in yesterday's Easter parade were removed under the cover of umbrellas and burnt.

“For a time today, during the public safety operation, our officers again had petrol bombs, stones and bottles thrown at their vehicles. Two vehicles were damaged, but thankfully no officers were injured.

“The operation in the cemetery is now complete and police officers have left the scene,” the PSNI said.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: "Last week we warned that we had strong community intelligence that there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder in Derry/Londonderry, and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police.

"That intelligence played out yesterday and today in the form of disorder, involving young children throwing ready-made petrol bombs and other missiles at police.

"The discovery of these devices was a further sinister and worrying development.

"The actions of those responsible are reprehensible and show a complete disregard and utter contempt for the community. These suspected pipe bombs were left in a cemetery a place where people lay loved ones to rest and visit to pay their respects. That is absolutely shameful.

"Colleagues from Terrorism Investigation Unit will now lead on this investigation. Anyone who can assist their investigation is asked to call police, or contact Crimestoppers, which can be done anonymously.

"I want to thank my colleagues from across many departments who have been working tirelessly over the weekend and across Northern Ireland to ensure the community is safe.

"We understand today's operation caused disruption in particular to those unable to access the City Cemetery. Public safety was our priority. We thank the public for their understanding, and our partners in the community for their support."