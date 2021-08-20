Four people have been killed in a three-vehicle collision near Ballinasloe, Co Galway, on Thursday night, gardaí have confirmed.

All four people were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, for post mortem examinations to be conducted at a later date.

The incident happened at 7.40pm on the westbound approach to Ballinasloe, between the Junction 14 and Junction 15 exits of the M6 motorway.

One person was also hospitalised with injuries. Their condition is not yet known.

The M6 in both directions between Junction 14 and 15 is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe, at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan wrote on Twitter: “Shocking road accident on the M6 late yesterday at Ballinasloe. Thoughts are with families who have lost loved ones. And to the local firefighters, Gardaí, ambulance & air ambulance at this terrible scene.”

More to follow..