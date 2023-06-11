Four people hospitalised following road traffic collision in Co Kildare

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Co Kildare.

The incident occurred on the Sallins By-Pass, Castlesize, Sallins, late last night at approximately 11.15pm.

Two men, aged in their mid 40s and mid 70s in one vehicle, were removed from the scene and brought to the Mater University Hospital in Dublin where they remain in a critical condition.

A male and female in the second vehicle, both aged in their late 20s, were removed from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital and remain in serious but stable condition.

The road is currently closed, and local diversions are in place.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators are conducting an examination of the scene at present.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the Sallins By-Pass between 11pm and 11.30pm with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information can contact Clane Garda Station on 045 868 262, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.