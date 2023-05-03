Four people arrested as Gardaí seize suspected cannabis, cash and a BMW during raids in Tallaght

Gardaí have arrested four people following a number of searches at residences in the Tallaght area of Dublin.

In the course of the operation, gardaí seized a quantity of suspect cannabis, cash and a BMW car.

The operation took place this morning, and five residences were searched.

“Four people have been arrested by gardaí as part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the Tallaght area,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Following recent enquires led by detectives from the Tallaght District, five residential properties were searched in the Dublin 24 area this morning, Wednesday 3rd of May, 2023.

“In the course of the searches €10,000 worth of cannabis herb (analysis pending) was seized along with €5000 cash and a 221 registered BMW 320 car.”

Four people, three men – two in their 20s and one in his 50s – and one woman – aged in her 40s – were arrested.

Gardaí have confirmed that all four are currently detained at garda stations in south west Dublin under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Investigations are ongoing.