Four people arrested and more than 600 motor insurance policies cancelled as gardai uncover 'ghost brokers'

Four people have been arrested and more than 600 motor insurance policies will now be cancelled following an investigation into ghost brokers operating in Dublin.

Gardaí conducted a number of searches over the past few days. One person has been charged in connection with theft and fraud offences and was due to appear before Trim District Court today.

Insurance policies fraudulently obtained through the alleged ghost brokering activities will now be cancelled.

Members of the Dublin Metropolitan Region Roads Policing Division have been working closely with insurance companies and the Criminal Assets Bureau as a result of this operation.

"As this is an on-going incident it is not proposed to provide a spokesperson of more information at this time," a garda spokesman said.

Rob Smyth, Head of Fraud with Aviva Insurance, says ultimately it will be the customer who ends up paying as a result of these ghost brokers.

“A customer who buys insurance through a 'Ghost Broker' may be liable for some or all payments paid out by the insurance company. In these circumstances, where a customer purchases a counterfeit motor insurance policy their car is not validly insured, and they may be convicted of a road traffic offence and have their car seized by the Gardaí.

“Aviva is committed to recovering any costs associated with the illegal practice of ghost broking.

“Ultimately, these unauthorised brokers may be increasing the cost of car insurance premiums for all customers as well as increasing the number of non-insured drivers on our roads. Aviva support all measures which reduce car insurance fraud.

“Therefore, we welcome the actions of the Gardaí in investigating instances of and prosecuting fraud cases where there is clear evidence of fraud.”

