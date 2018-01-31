Four men arrested over clash following schools rugby match

Four men were arrested over a fracas following a Leinster Schools rugby match today.

The incident occurred following a schools rugby match between Newbridge College and Presentation College Bray in south Dublin this afternoon.

Sources told Independent.ie that four males, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on Donnybrook Road shortly after 5pm. The men were brought to Irishtown garda station in relation to public order offences.

Three received adult cautions while a fourth man, who failed to follow a garda directive, was charged in relation to public order offences. All four men detained by gardai have addresses in Co Kildare.

The incident comes a day after gardai were called to a mass brawl between two schools. A number of punches and kicks were thrown during the nasty melee, which took place on the street outside Kiely’s of Donnybrook, with some supporters donning jerseys of the two schools.

The incident, following the Leinster Schools Senior Cup clash between Terenure College and St Michael’s College, happened shortly after 5pm on Monday. Kiely’s bar manager John O’Brien branded the incident a "disgrace". Mr O’Brien insisted that he had never seen such violence after any other rugby matches held in the area in his 30 years at the bar.

He said the row was wildly out of control, leading a member of staff to call gardaí, who are understood to have taken names of some of those allegedly involved. Some videos emerged on social media following the brawl.

Mr O’Brien said some of the punches connected with staff as they attempted to put a stop to it. "It’s an absolute disgrace," Mr O’Brien said. "We tried to break it up. It was fairly serious out there at one stage. There was no respect."

A Garda spokesperson said officers were called to the scene of a disturbance outside Kiely’s on Monday. Gardaí said they are not investigating.

Online Editors