Gardai have arrested four males in connection with an assault on a soccer referee in Co Offaly earlier this month.

Four men arrested in connection with vicious assault on referee

Two men in their 20s, one teenager and a man in his 40s were arrested this morning.

They are being questioned about the assault of referee Daniel Sweeney at a soccer match in Horseleap on the Offaly/Westmeath border on Sunday, November 11.

The 40 year-old referee was hospitalised as a result of the assault.

His injuries included a fractured jaw.

The four are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Mullingar, Tullamore and Birr Garda Stations in Westmeath and Offaly. They can be held for up to 24 hours.

