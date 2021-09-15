Four men arrested in connection with murder of journalist Lyra McKee

Four men have been arrested in connection to the death of journalist Lyra McKee.

Four men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland.

Ms McKee (29) was shot and killed by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in the Creggan area of Derry on the evening of April 19, 2019.

The men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were all arrested in the Derry area on Wednesday morning under the Terrorism Act.

The four men arrested on Wednesday morning have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where they will be interviewed later.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra’s murder and the events which preceded it.

“The local community have supported the Police Service of Northern Ireland throughout the course of this protracted investigation and I wish to thank them for their continued support and patience whilst this phase of the investigation is ongoing.”

Paul McIntyre (52) from the Creggan area of the city has already been charged with Lyra McKee's murder. He denies the charge.

Another man has also been charged with rioting and associated offences.

Ahead of the second anniversary of Ms McKee’s death in April 2021, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) launched a campaign calling for witnesses to come forward with fresh information into the death of the journalist.

8,000 letters from the McKee family, appealing for witnesses to share what they know, were delivered to homes in Derry and billboards were erected around the city calling for anyone with information about the her killing to come forward.

Derry city's Guildhall was also illuminated in rainbow colours in memory of Ms McKee on her second anniversary.

Campaigners for Justice4Lyra said at the time: "On the second anniversary of our Lyra's murder, we want to thank everyone for their continued support and demonstrations of love for our youngest sister.

"Since the launch of Justice4Lyra on Lyra's 31st birthday, the support has been phenomenal.

"Let us also remember that the greatest tribute that can be offered to Lyra is JUSTICE. If you can help us to secure it, now is the time.”