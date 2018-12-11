Four men arrested following investigation into vintage car scam

Gardaí believe there may be more victims across the country to an alleged vintage car scam currently under investigation.

Gardaí believe there may be more victims across the country to an alleged vintage car scam currently under investigation.

Four men have been arrested following the investigation into the alleged deception in the buying and selling of vintage and classic cars.

Gardaí conducted an arrest and search operation in Rathkeale, Co Limerick this morning, with four men currently held in garda custody.

The operation was focused on the alleged deception, with gardaí noting that in many cases the victims were elderly people.

As part of the alleged scheme, gardaí said people may not have received money for their car or may have received a lot less money than the value of the car.

A total of 20 vehicles are currently the subject of investigation, with a total value of approximately €360,000.

Speaking this morning, Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said he believes there are more victims across the country.

"The operation in Rathkeale today is as a result of a lengthy investigation carried out by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation," he said.

"From enquiries to date, I believe there may be more victims across the country who have been deceived during a transaction involving a vintage or classic car.

"I would like to appeal today, particularly to the elderly community to contact your local Garda Station if you believe that you have been deceived in the purchase/sale of a vintage or classic car in circumstances where either money has not been received or money received far less than that of the value of the car."

Online Editors