Four men arrested following investigation into laundering of €1.5 million

Four men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the laundering of around €1.5m.

The investigation lead by Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) identified a number of bogus companies established by a criminal organisation and a large number of bank accounts set up in both false names and money mules.

Gardaí have established that about €1.5 million laundered through these accounts are proceeds of cyber enabled frauds like 'smishing' and 'vishing', organised prostitution and thefts.

Officers seized documentation pertaining to the companies and bank accounts along with identifications, cash and phones during eight searches carried out this morning.

Four men were arrested for criminal activity, money laundering and obstruction.

The four men are Romanian nationals and are aged in their late 20s and early 30s.

Two are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Clontarf and Ballymun Garda Stations, one is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Raheny and the fourth man was arrested for obstruction and was taken to Swords Garda Station.

Online Editors