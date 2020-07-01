Four men arrested as estimated €3.9m worth of cannabis seized by gardaí

Gardaí seized cannabis and cannabis herb worth an estimated €3.9m in Co Laois (Photo: An Garda Síochána Facebook)

Four men have been arrested after gardaí seized nearly €3.9 million worth of cannabis in Co Laois.

A vehicle was stopped by gardaí at around 9.15am this morning in the Raheen area of County Laois, as part of ongoing intelligence operations carried out by the Laois Drugs Unit supported by local Detective Units and National Units targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Gardaí on the scene searched the car and "a substantial quantity" of suspected cannabis herb and a large amount of suspected cannabis products were seized.

The estimated value of this seizure is thought to be around €3.9m.

Four men were arrested at the scene. Two men in their 30s are currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station while two men in their 40s are currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

All four men are detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

