Four maternal deaths reported by Rotunda Hospital in 2022 – the first in seven years

There were four maternal deaths reported by the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin last year – the first in seven years, it emerged yesterday.

One of the tragedies was a direct maternal death involving a 30-year-old woman who had an uncomplicated delivery but suffered a massive blood clot 26 days after birth.

She was brought by ambulance to the nearest general hospital but died eight days later from brain injury, despite clot-busting treatment and resuscitative efforts.

There were two cases of indirect maternal death where both women suffered intracerebral haemorrhages – bleeding in to the brain tissue.

In one case a 33-year-old woman at 38 weeks into the pregnancy suffered a seizure and CT imaging revealed a massive intracerebral haemorrhage.

An emergency caesarean delivery was carried out at the general hospital. The baby survived but the mother had life support withdrawn on the following day.

In the other case, a 26-year-old woman suffered a seizure at 36 weeks in to the pregnancy and a massive intracerebral haemorrhage was found. An emergency caesarean delivery was performed in a general hospital and the baby survived but life support was withdrawn from the woman two days later.

The fourth case from complications of pancreatitis is not considered a maternal death from a statistical analysis perspective, as it did not occur within 42 days of birth, and was also not related to an obstetric problem, said the report.

“Instead it is categorised as a ‘late maternal death’. The thoughts and prayers of all staff from the Rotunda are with the grieving families of these four women who tragically died during 2022,” said the hospital’s annual report.

Severe maternal morbidity has come to be a key quality indicator of obstetric care and maternal safety in developed countries.

While maternal mortality rates allow for comparison internationally, it is through examining maternal morbidity that interventions designed to minimise mortality and protect mothers and babies in subsequent pregnancies can be created, the report added.

There were 288 obstetric admissions to the Rotunda High Dependency Unit (HDU) last year, similar to the 272 admissions seen in 2021.

Postpartum haemorrhage, hypertensive disorders and sepsis remain the top three indications for admission to the HDU, which has been consistent over the last five years.

There were 11 inter-hospital transfers for major maternal illness between the Rotunda and the Mater Hospital during last year.