Four juveniles arrested in connection with Garda car ramming in Cherry Orchard

Four juvenile boys have been arrested by gardaí in connection with garda cars being rammed in Cherry Orchard.

A garda operation was carried out this morning by gardaí from Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Rathcoole Garda stations and four juveniles were arrested as a result.

All four are currently detained at a number of garda stations under the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí were uninjured but shaken following the ramming of their squad car by two cars in Cherry Orchard, Dublin, on September 19.

Gardaí had previously conducted searches and detained phones and clothing following the incident, which was caught on video.

“Gardaí investigating the endangerment of Gardaí and related incidents in the Cherry Orchard area on September, 19, 2022 have arrested four male juveniles.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station,” a spokesperson said.